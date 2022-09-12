STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.75% Higher at 427.75 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 7.38 points or 1.75% today to 427.75

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 15.74 points or 3.82% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.47% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 13.47% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.76% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 8.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.47% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.76% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 60.05 points or 12.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1246ET