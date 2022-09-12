Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-09-12 am EDT
985.08 PTS   +1.76%
After hours
 0.00%
985.08 PTS
12:47pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.75% Higher at 427.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pGlobal Rally Pushes European Stocks Higher Monday
MT
08:25aShares, euro jump on Ukrainian advance in northeast
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.75% Higher at 427.75 -- Data Talk

09/12/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 7.38 points or 1.75% today to 427.75


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 15.74 points or 3.82% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.47% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 13.47% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.76% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 8.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.47% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.76% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 60.05 points or 12.31%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1246ET

Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC 281.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.61%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 126.7 Delayed Quote.7.69%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 2205.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.49%
KINGFISHER PLC 257.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.48%
S4 CAPITAL PLC 152.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.46%
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 276.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.57%
CD PROJEKT S.A. 84.64 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL) 234.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.26%
MIPS AB (PUBL) 437.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.83%
ORPEA 16.445 Real-time Quote.-21.54%