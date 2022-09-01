STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.80% Lower at 407.66 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 7.46 points or 1.80% today to 407.66

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 25.70 points or 5.93% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 17.54% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 17.54% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.74% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 14.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.54% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.74% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 80.14 points or 16.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1249ET