    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-09-01 am EDT
938.75 PTS   -1.77%
After hours
 0.00%
938.75 PTS
07:39aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank, Inflation Outlooks
MT
05:11aEUROPE : European shares hit seven-week lows as rate hike fears grow
RE
05:03aEuropean shares get September off to bad start as rate hike concerns grow
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.80% Lower at 407.66 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 7.46 points or 1.80% today to 407.66


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 25.70 points or 5.93% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 17.54% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 17.54% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.74% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 14.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.54% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.74% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 80.14 points or 16.43%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1249ET

03:46aEuropean shares hit seven-week lows as rate hike fears grow
RE
03:36aEuropean shares hit seven-week lows as rate hike fears grow
RE
08/31European Bourses Close Sharply Lower Amid All-Time High Inflation
MT
08/31European Bourses Sag Midday After Inflation Report
MT
08/31European shares end lower for the month amid record high inflation
RE
08/31European shares bounce back ahead of inflation data
RE
08/30European Bourses Close Mostly Lower Tuesday as Economic Sentiment Declines in August
MT
12:32pDERIVATIVES : New ISIN codes following adjustment in Mowi (220/22)
AQ
12:31pPOSTE ITALIANE S P A : Voluntary tender offers on all of the shares and warrants of source..
PU
12:28pNamibia sees TotalEnergies and Shell oil projects starting production in 4 years -minis..
RE
12:28pCompletion of share buy-back program
GL
12:28pCompletion of share buy-back program
GL
12:15pIssuer Notice to Euronext Dublin Final Terms Series 60 XS2485285246
AQ
12:12pDEUTSCHE BANK : offers energy loans to help companies cope with rising energy cost
PU
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 283.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.56%
DRAX GROUP PLC 652.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.59%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 115.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.10%
FUCHS PETROLUB SE 27.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.74%
KERRY GROUP PLC 101.29 Delayed Quote.1.57%
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR 141.9 Real-time Quote.-7.25%
S4 CAPITAL PLC 123.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.26%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 1260.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.81%
ENTAIN PLC 1167.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.27%
ROYAL MAIL PLC 251.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.69%