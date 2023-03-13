Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  12:50:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
1026.56 PTS   -2.41%
After hours
 0.00%
1026.56 PTS
01:47pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 2.42% Lower at 442.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:33pEuropean Bourses Close Sharply Lower Monday as Markets React to Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
MT
11:29aGermany puts local SVB branch under restriction
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 2.42% Lower at 442.80 -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 01:47pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 10.96 points or 2.42% today to 442.80


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 18.19 points or 3.95% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.43% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 15.65% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.82% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 3.23% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 17.91 points or 4.22%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1346ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:47pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 2.42% Lower at 442.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:33pEuropean Bourses Close Sharply Lower Monday as Markets React to Silicon Valley Bank Col..
MT
11:29aGermany puts local SVB branch under restriction
RE
07:39aBank Turmoil Drives European Bourses Lower Midday
MT
06:29aUK Banking, Financial Stocks Drop After SVB Collapse
DJ
04:48aUS Futures Rise, European Stocks Slip as Investors Digest SVB Fallout
DJ
04:27aNo relief for European stocks as bank selloff continues
RE
03/10Wall Street dives, Treasury yields tumble as bank worries spread
RE
03/10Wall Street tumbles, Treasury yields slide after jobs report as bank jitters spread
RE
03/10STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 2.26% Lower at 453.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:40pLive Stock Market Blog - March 13, 2023 - Business AM
AQ
01:39pKering : Eyewear acquires French manufacturing company UNT
PU
01:38pFrench civil aviation authority warns of widespread disruption on March 15 due to strik..
RE
01:20pBnp Paribas : 4Q22 - Consolidated Financial Statements - Annual (audited)
PU
01:20pAnc 2016-09 Regulation : controlled entities not consolidated and significant investments ..
PU
01:20pFerrari N : Daily details for the period 6 - 10 march 2023
PU
01:20pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 13-03-2023
PU
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Rankings
CASTELLUM AB (PUBL) 125.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.19%
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL) 47.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.02%
DEMANT A/S 217.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.01%
WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL) 40.51 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.66%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 15.268 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.61%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 16.975 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.83%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.268 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.13%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. 1.097 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.25%
WISE PLC 515.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.29%
COMMERZBANK AG 10.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.18%