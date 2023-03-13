STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 2.42% Lower at 442.80 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 10.96 points or 2.42% today to 442.80

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 18.19 points or 3.95% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.43% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 15.65% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.82% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 3.23% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 17.91 points or 4.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-13-23 1346ET