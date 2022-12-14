STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 442.51 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.09 point or 0.02% today to 442.51

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 10.49% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 10.49% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.57% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.49% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.57% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 45.29 points or 9.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1239ET