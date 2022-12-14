Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-12-14 am EST
1022.19 PTS   -0.02%
After hours
 0.00%
1022.19 PTS
12:40pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 442.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pEuropean Stocks Edge Broadly Lower Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
10:52aJust a few hours left...
MS
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 442.51 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 12:40pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.09 point or 0.02% today to 442.51


--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 10.49% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 10.49% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.57% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.49% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.57% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 45.29 points or 9.28%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1239ET

12:40pEuropean Stocks Edge Broadly Lower Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
12:31pMünchener Rückversicherungs-gesellsc : Munich Re announces profit guidance per IFRS 17 of ..
EQ
12:27pHSBC updates climate policy to stop funding new oil and gas
AQ
12:26pItalgas : BoD approves the 2022-2028 Sustainable Value Creation Plan
PU
12:26pContinental : Supervisory Board Creates New Executive Board Function for Integrity and Law
PU
12:16pTate & Lyle : 2025 waste ambition met three years early
PU
12:00pTelecom Italia met with GIP over possible grid investment - source
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL) 236.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.38%
WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL) 46.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.27%
VALEO 17.525 Real-time Quote.2.94%
AAK AB (PUBL.) 185.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.88%
INDITEX 25.46 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.83%
HELLOFRESH SE 23.165 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.18%
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC 907 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.42%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.894 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.73%
TUI AG 1.591 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.42%
SSAB AB (PUBL) 55.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.69%