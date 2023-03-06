Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-03-06 am EST
1075.30 PTS   -0.02%
After hours
 0.00%
1075.30 PTS
12:56pEuropean Stocks Close Mixed as Retail Sales Disappoint, Construction Sector Improves
MT
12:34pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 464.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:48aWall Street gains, Treasury yields soften ahead of Powell testimony
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 464.18 -- Data Talk

03/06/2023 | 12:34pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.08 point or 0.02% today to 464.18


--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 6.10% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.23% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 21.23% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 11.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.23% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 8.21% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 39.29 points or 9.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1233ET

08:12aStocks and bonds yields fall as investors balance China, central banks
RE
06:55aChina, Central Bank Outlooks Curb European Bourses Midday
MT
05:36aStocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks
RE
04:41aEuropean shares wipe gains on hawkish remarks from ECB officials
RE
03:48aUS Futures, European Stocks Mixed
DJ
03:18aEuropean shares open higher on Telecom Italia boost
RE
03/03Wall Street stocks power higher as Treasury yields and dollar ease
RE
12:55pLloyds Banking : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
12:45p#equityis : Celebrating five women leaders driving growth and change
PU
12:36pLVMH rejigs beauty division, names Stephane Rinderknech CEO
RE
12:25pDcc : Certa transitions entire Irish delivery fleet to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil
PU
12:22pIntesa Sanpaolo takes over its own shares for EUR162 million
AN
12:20pHermes asks court to block 'MetaBirkin' NFT sales after jury win
RE
12:15pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 06-03-2023
PU
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
LUFTHANSA 10.948 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.68%
AROUNDTOWN SA 2.66 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.18%
HELLOFRESH SE 22.775 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.15%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 14002.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.81%
VALEO 21.64 Real-time Quote.4.24%
GLENCORE PLC 504.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.45%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. 20.29 Real-time Quote.-3.52%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2932.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.62%
BEAZLEY PLC 608.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.33%
BELIMO HOLDING AG 444.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.84%