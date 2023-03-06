STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 464.18 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.08 point or 0.02% today to 464.18
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 6.10% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 0.23% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 21.23% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 11.28% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.23% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 8.21% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 39.29 points or 9.25%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-06-23 1233ET