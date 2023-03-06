STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 464.18 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.08 point or 0.02% today to 464.18

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 6.10% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.23% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 21.23% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 11.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.23% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 8.21% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 39.29 points or 9.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1233ET