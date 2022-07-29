STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 7.63% Higher at 438.29 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 31.09 points or 7.63% this month to 438.29

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2020

--Snaps a three month losing streak

--This week it is up 12.58 points or 2.96%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 24.51 points or 5.92% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 5.52 points or 1.27%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 12.16 points or 2.85% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 11.34% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 11.34% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 5.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.34% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 49.51 points or 10.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

