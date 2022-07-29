Log in
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-07-29 am EDT
1006.52 PTS   +1.27%
After hours
 0.00%
1006.52 PTS
12:34pEuropean Bourses Close Higher Friday as Eurozone Q2 GDP Growth Tops Estimates
MT
07:41aEuropean Bourses Higher on Fed Outlook, GDP Reports
MT
05:19aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Apple, Amazon Gains to Lift Broader Stocks
DJ
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 7.63% Higher at 438.29 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 31.09 points or 7.63% this month to 438.29


--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2020

--Snaps a three month losing streak

--This week it is up 12.58 points or 2.96%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 24.51 points or 5.92% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 5.52 points or 1.27%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 12.16 points or 2.85% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 11.34% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 11.34% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 5.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.34% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 49.51 points or 10.15%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1245ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
03:41aEUROPE : European shares climb, set for best month since Nov 2020 on earnings cheer
RE
02:22aAstraZeneca lifts revenue guidance on COVID treatment
RE
07/28STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.09% Higher at 432.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/28European Shares in the Green as Heavyweight Companies Report Earnings
MT
07/28European Bourses Track Higher After Federal Reserve Increase
MT
07/28US Equity Futures Ebb After FOMC Rally as Stocks Point Lower; Asia, Europe Mixed to Hig..
MT
07/28EUROPE : Upbeat earnings, Fed comments lift European shares to 7-week high
RE
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:42pCAIXABANK S A : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements, management report and..
PU
12:42pLEONARDO : filing notice
PU
12:42pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Results as of June 30, 2022
PU
12:42pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Half-yearly report as of June 30, 2022
PU
12:42pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
12:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
12:38pExor to Move Listing to Euronext Amsterdam
DJ
More news
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC 8.215 Real-time Quote.16.94%
STORSKOGEN GROUP AB (PUBL) 13.638 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.28%
CAPGEMINI SE 185.35 Real-time Quote.8.58%
KION GROUP AG 44.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.38%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 248.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.20%
AMS-OSRAM AG 7.801 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.10%
IPSEN 98.8 Real-time Quote.-5.18%
VIVENDI SE 9.258 Real-time Quote.-7.22%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 9.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.21%
SIGNIFY N.V. 31.58 Real-time Quote.-11.79%