Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
1064.16 PTS   +0.67%
After hours
 0.00%
1064.16 PTS
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Quarter 7.76% Higher at 457.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
UK GDP Growth Surprise, Cooling Eurozone Inflation Extend Rally in Equities
MT
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb and U.S. yields fall after inflation data
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Quarter 7.76% Higher at 457.84 -- Data Talk

03/31/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 32.95 points or 7.76% this quarter to 457.84


--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 69.99 points or 18.04% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter point gain since the 1st Qtr 2000

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the 1st Qtr 2021

--This month it is down 3.27 points or 0.71%

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Dec. 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is up 17.73 points or 4.03%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 21.53 points or 4.93% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Today it is up 3.00 points or 0.66%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 13.39 points or 3.01% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 7.39% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 19.57% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 0.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.59% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 6.74% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 32.95 points or 7.76%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1249ET

Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Rankings
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL) 256.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.29%
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 223.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.06%
M&G PLC 199.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.88%
SES S.A. 6.039 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.77%
ADIDAS AG 162.01 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.52%
SARTORIUS AG 389.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.84%
SWEDBANK AB 170.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.84%
SECTRA AB (PUBL) 162.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.75%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH 282 Real-time Quote.-8.62%
AROUNDTOWN SA 1.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.68%
