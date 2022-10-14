Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-10-14 am EDT
902.05 PTS   +0.56%
After hours
 0.00%
902.05 PTS
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 391.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pEuropean Shares Close Higher on Partial Reversal of UK Mini Budget
MT
07:38aEuropean Bourses Track Higher After Wall Street Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 391.31 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.36 point or 0.09% this week to 391.31


--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 2.16 points or 0.56%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5.43 points or 1.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 20.84% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 20.84% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.20% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 16.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.84% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.20% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 96.49 points or 19.78%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1236ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 391.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pEuropean Shares Close Higher on Partial Reversal of UK Mini Budget
MT
07:38aEuropean Bourses Track Higher After Wall Street Gains
MT
04:26aEuropean shares gain but uncertainty over UK's fiscal plan weighs
RE
03:40aEurope's STOXX 600 hits one-week high; focus on UK's fiscal U-turn
RE
10/13European Shares Close Higher Thursday, Breaks Six-Day Losing Streak
MT
10/13STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 389.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/13Euro zone stocks, bonds dive after U.S. inflation data
RE
10/13European Bourse Inch Higher Midday Ahead of US CPI Report
MT
10/13European stocks snap six-day losing streak in turbulent session
RE
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:33pIberdrola S A : Renewable energy production stands at 55,503 GWh
PU
12:23pZurich Insurance : announces the repurchase of EUR 500 million of dated subordinated debt
PU
12:20pVodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources
RE
12:13pAlstom : and the Government of Hungary have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement
PU
12:13pRelx : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
12:12pAXIS to stop insuring energy, other projects without community support
RE
12:03pProsus N : Statement on sale of Avito
PU
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.335 Real-time Quote.8.83%
SINCH AB 18.337 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.16%
ALLEGRO.EU S.A. 19.866 Delayed Quote.8.13%
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG 6.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.85%
GN STORE NORD A/S 144.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.54%
K+S AG 19.775 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.74%
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC 397.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.50%
OCI N.V. 40.6 Real-time Quote.-5.97%
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC 186.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.04%
TEMENOS AG 53.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-18.48%