STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 391.31 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.36 point or 0.09% this week to 391.31

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 2.16 points or 0.56%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5.43 points or 1.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 20.84% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 20.84% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.20% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 16.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.84% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.20% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 96.49 points or 19.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1236ET