Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-01-20 am EST
1045.20 PTS   +0.37%
After hours
 0.00%
1045.20 PTS
12:56pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 452.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pGermany Leads European Bourses Back to Green Amid Core Inflation Peak Hopes
MT
06:47aChina Outlook, Wall Street Cues Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 452.12 -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.42 point or 0.09% this week to 452.12


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 1.67 points or 0.37%

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 8.54% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 5.22% from its 52-week high of 477.01 hit Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Up 18.08% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.18% from its 2023 closing high of 457.53 hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up 5.40% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 27.23 points or 6.41%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1255ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:56pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 452.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pGermany Leads European Bourses Back to Green Amid Core Inflation Peak Hopes
MT
06:47aChina Outlook, Wall Street Cues Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
04:56aGlobal stocks set for weekly loss as rate rise worries temper China reopening cheer
RE
03:50aEuropean shares gain on China's reopening optimism
RE
01/19Stocks fall, yields up; economic slowdown worries mount
RE
01/19Hawkish ECB, US Recession Fears Drag European Stocks Deep in Losses
MT
01/19STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.55% Lower at 450.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/19Stocks fall, dollar weaker vs yen; recession worries mount
RE
01/19Wall Street Cues Drive European Bourses Down Midday
MT
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:54pTerna, new Roma Est - Frascati cable connection authorized
AN
12:53pDior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week
RE
12:44pThoma Bravo expands cybersecurity reach with $1.34 billion Magnet Forensics deal
RE
12:41pPhoenix : Skidmore Review Highlights Net Zero is the Economic Opportunity of the Century
PU
12:21pBe Semiconductor Industries N : Announces Transactions Under Share Repurchase Program
PU
12:01pEdf : Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF
GL
12:01pSymrise Ag : Preliminary financial results for the 2022 fiscal year
EQ
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 36.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.84%
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL) 227 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.48%
KION GROUP AG 36.255 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.36%
SANDVIK AB 214.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.83%
ZALANDO SE 42.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.79%
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 235.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.11%
BACHEM HOLDING AG 78.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.10%
ERICSSON 59 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.70%
ORSTED A/S 608.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.70%
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC 937.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.57%