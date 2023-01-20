STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 452.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.42 point or 0.09% this week to 452.12

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 1.67 points or 0.37%

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 8.54% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 5.22% from its 52-week high of 477.01 hit Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Up 18.08% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.18% from its 2023 closing high of 457.53 hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up 5.40% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 27.23 points or 6.41%

