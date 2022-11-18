STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.25% Higher at 433.33 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.07 points or 0.25% this week to 433.33

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 42.02 points or 10.74% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 4, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 4.95 points or 1.16%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 12.34% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.34% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.17% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.34% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.17% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 54.47 points or 11.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1245ET