  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-11-18 am EST
1000.00 PTS   +1.16%
After hours
 0.00%
1000.00 PTS
12:46pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.25% Higher at 433.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:05pUK Retail, Swiss Production Surprises Help European Bourses Bounce Back Friday
MT
06:43aUK Economic Reports, New York Futures Push European Stocks Higher Midday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.25% Higher at 433.33 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 12:46pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.07 points or 0.25% this week to 433.33


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 42.02 points or 10.74% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 4, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 4.95 points or 1.16%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 12.34% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.34% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.17% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.34% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.17% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 54.47 points or 11.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1245ET

05:15aFTSE 100 joins European stock rally, Legal & General shines
RE
04:47aEurope's STOXX 600 jumps more than 1% to end week higher
RE
03:26aEuropean shares open higher as battered miners rise
RE
11/17STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.42% Lower at 428.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/17Eurozone Inflation, UK's Autumn Budget Drag Equities Mostly Lower at Closing
MT
11/17Asian Equities Slide, UK Budget Bump European Bourses Into Red Midday
MT
11/17Miners drag Europe's STOXX 600 lower; German shares rise after Siemens' profit beat
RE
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:47pElizabeth Holmes arrives in court to face sentencing for Theranos fraud
RE
12:30pUmicore - Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.
AQ
12:30pCms : Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:19pBureau Veritas : Document AMF CP. 2022E872496
PU
12:16pBnp Paribas Sa : Notification by the acpr of the designation of bnp paribas on the list of..
GL
12:15pBnp Paribas Sa : Notification by the acpr of the designation of bnp paribas on the list of..
AQ
12:15pKering : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Fren..
GL
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
VERBUND AG 88.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.63%
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC 252.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.30%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 119.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.45%
BANKINTER, S.A. 6.046 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.42%
ROCKWOOL A/S 1670.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.31%
ZALANDO SE 29.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.43%
SES S.A. 6.667 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.60%
SALMAR ASA 341.8 Real-time Quote.-3.72%
FUCHS PETROLUB SE 33.88 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.19%
MOWI ASA 150.35 Real-time Quote.-4.51%