STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.45% Higher at 469.00 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.09 points or 0.45% this week to 469.00
--Up for five consecutive weeks
--Up 32.69 points or 7.49% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight weeks
--Today it is up 1.57 points or 0.34%
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 5.13% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
--Up 22.49% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 3.46% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 9.34% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.44%
--Year-to-date it is up 44.11 points or 10.38%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
