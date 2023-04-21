Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
1092.47 PTS   +0.35%
After hours
 0.00%
1092.47 PTS
12:47pPrivate Sector Economy Recovery Boosts European Stocks
MT
12:43pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.45% Higher at 469.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:22aDow Futures Hover Ahead of More Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.45% Higher at 469.00 -- Data Talk

04/21/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.09 points or 0.45% this week to 469.00


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 32.69 points or 7.49% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 1.57 points or 0.34%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 5.13% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

--Up 22.49% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 3.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 9.34% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 44.11 points or 10.38%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1242ET

Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
