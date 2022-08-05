Log in
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-08-05 am EDT
1001.10 PTS   -0.76%
After hours
 0.00%
1001.10 PTS
12:39pFTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as Stronger-Than-Expected US Jobs Data Points to Fed Rate Rise
DJ
12:36pEuropean Bourses End Week in the Red as Recession Fears Grow
MT
07:53aStocks slip, investors cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.59% Lower at 435.72 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.57 points or 0.59% this week to 435.72


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 3.34 points or 0.76%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 11.86% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Off 11.86% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.74% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 7.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.86% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.74% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 52.08 points or 10.68%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1251ET

12:39pFTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as Stronger-Than-Expected US Jobs Data Points to Fed Rate..
DJ
12:36pEuropean Bourses End Week in the Red as Recession Fears Grow
MT
07:53aStocks slip, investors cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
07:41aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday Ahead of US Jobs Report
MT
04:46aEuropean shares pop two weeks of gains as growth fears weigh
RE
03:29aEUROPE : European shares steady ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
08/04FTSE 100 Closed Slightly Up as BoE Raised -2-
DJ
08/04STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 439.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/04European Bourses Track Higher Midday, Shrug Off BoE Rate Hike
MT
08/04Equities Point Higher as US Futures Advance Pre-Bell; Asia, Europe Climb
MT
12:48pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:46pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Resignation of representative of member of the General and ..
PU
12:46pEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Resignation of representative of member of the Gene..
PU
12:26pRELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
12:26pATOS : Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document (including the 2022 half-year..
PU
12:26pB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Managers' transactions
PU
12:19pEni Buys Tango FLNG Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Producer
DJ
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
BOLIDEN AB 32.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.45%
FORTUM OYJ 11.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.09%
VOESTALPINE AG 22.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.00%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 884.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.82%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 41.808 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.69%
ALK-ABELLÓ A/S 142.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.32%
BAYER AG 53.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.56%
WPP PLC 812.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.04%
RHEINMETALL AG 168.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.75%
ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL) 15 Delayed Quote.-11.43%