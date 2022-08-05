STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.59% Lower at 435.72 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.57 points or 0.59% this week to 435.72

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 3.34 points or 0.76%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 11.86% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Off 11.86% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.74% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 7.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.86% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.74% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 52.08 points or 10.68%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1251ET