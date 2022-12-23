STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.64% Higher at 427.45 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.71 points or 0.64% this week to 427.45

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 25, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 0.19 point or 0.04%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 13.53% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 13.53% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.64% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.53% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.64% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 60.35 points or 12.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1242ET