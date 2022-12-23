Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-12-23 am EST
987.65 PTS   +0.05%
After hours
 0.00%
987.65 PTS
12:43pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.64% Higher at 427.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:13pEuropean Equities Blink Mostly Green at Friday's Closing Ahead of Holidays
MT
07:44aEquity funds record largest ever weekly outflows -BofA
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.64% Higher at 427.45 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 12:43pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.71 points or 0.64% this week to 427.45


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 25, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 0.19 point or 0.04%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 13.53% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 13.53% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.64% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.53% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.64% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 60.35 points or 12.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1242ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:43pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.64% Higher at 427.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:13pEuropean Equities Blink Mostly Green at Friday's Closing Ahead of Holidays
MT
07:44aEquity funds record largest ever weekly outflows -BofA
RE
06:46aWall Street Cues, Resource Stocks Nudge European Bourses Higher Midday
MT
05:01aUK's FTSE 100 subdued ahead of Christmas weekend
RE
04:58aEuropean shares end the week before Christmas higher
RE
03:32aEuropean shares flat as health stocks' gain offset luxury, tech drag
RE
12/22Wall Street ends sharply lower, dollar gains on hawkish policy fears
RE
12/22Wall Street tumbles, dollar gains as strong data fuels rate hike fears
RE
12/22STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.97% Lower at 427.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:39pVivendi CEO pleased with constructive talks on Italy's TIM
RE
12:16pRecordati takes over shares for more than EUR4 million
AN
12:16pRoche's Lunsumio Lymphoma Treatment Gets FDA Approval
DJ
12:14pRoche's Lunsumio Gets US FDA Approval for Relapsed Follicular Lymphoma
MT
12:08pCofinimmo : carries out divestments in Belgium and France and achieves its 2022 target
PU
11:46aCms : Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:46aFDA approves Roche's Lunsumio, a first-in-class bispecific antibody, to treat people wi..
GL
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Rankings
PHILIPS NV 14.072 Real-time Quote.4.05%
KION GROUP AG 27.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.92%
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 216.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.89%
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL) 49.92 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.25%
LPP SA 10830 Delayed Quote.3.14%
FORTUM OYJ 15.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.06%
RHEINMETALL AG 186.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.24%
AIXTRON SE 27.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.25%
BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE 89.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.49%
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 247 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.52%