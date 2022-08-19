Log in
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-08-19 am EDT
1006.61 PTS   -0.77%
After hours
 0.00%
1006.61 PTS
07:37aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday After German Producer Price Report
MT
07:09aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Lose Ground on Gloomy Economic Data
DJ
05:13aEuropean shares end week lower on recession fears
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at 437.36 -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.51 points or 0.80% this week to 437.36


--Largest one week point decline since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 3.40 points or 0.77%

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.53% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 11.53% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.15% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.53% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.15% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.21%

--Year-to-date it is down 50.44 points or 10.34%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1240ET

Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 20.955 Real-time Quote.25.75%
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 61 Real-time Quote.6.09%
HOLMEN AB (PUBL) 466.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.88%
SALMAR ASA 701.5 Real-time Quote.3.01%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 6702 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.89%
ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC 7.815 Real-time Quote.-5.84%
MIPS AB (PUBL) 536.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.19%
EQT AB (PUBL) 253.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.26%
ADYEN N.V. 1617.8 Real-time Quote.-7.01%
SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG 749.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.40%