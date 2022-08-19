STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at 437.36 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.51 points or 0.80% this week to 437.36
--Largest one week point decline since the week ending July 1, 2022
--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 3.40 points or 0.77%
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 11.53% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
--Off 11.53% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 9.15% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down 6.71% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.53% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 9.15% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.21%
--Year-to-date it is down 50.44 points or 10.34%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-19-22 1240ET