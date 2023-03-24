STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.87% Higher at 440.11 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.80 points or 0.87% this week to 440.11

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 6.11 points or 1.37%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 7.05 points or 1.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 10.97% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 5.40% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 14.94% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.40% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 2.60% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.22 points or 3.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

