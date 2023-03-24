Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  12:50:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
1022.11 PTS   -1.33%
After hours
 0.00%
1022.11 PTS
01:39pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.87% Higher at 440.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pWorries Over European Banking Crisis Pressure European Stocks, Most Markets Close in Red Friday
MT
09:43aUK Gilt Yields Fall as Signs Emerge of Easing -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.87% Higher at 440.11 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.80 points or 0.87% this week to 440.11


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 6.11 points or 1.37%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 7.05 points or 1.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 10.97% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 5.40% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 14.94% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.40% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 2.60% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.22 points or 3.58%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1338ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:39pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.87% Higher at 440.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pWorries Over European Banking Crisis Pressure European Stocks, Most Markets Close in Re..
MT
09:43aUK Gilt Yields Fall as Signs Emerge of Easing -2-
DJ
09:05aSHARES IN FOSUS: Real estate stocks under pressure again
DP
08:43aDeutsche Bank leads fresh tumble for bank stocks
RE
08:01aDeutsche Bank's Stock Fall Undercuts European Bourses Midday
MT
07:38aBanks under heavy pressure - Germans at low since October
DP
07:08aSquares in the red; MPS the worst in Milan
AN
05:38aEuropean Baking Shares Fall as Sector Worries Ripple
DJ
04:49aUS Futures Dip, European Stocks Mostly Down Weighed by Banking Sector Concerns
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:43pHermes International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
01:39pExclusive-Split delays carbon accounting plan on banks' capital market deals -sources
RE
01:36pTotalEnergies Releases Its Universal Registration Document 2022 (Document d'enregistrem..
BU
01:35pAroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law a..
EQ
01:34pAroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law a..
EQ
01:33pRandstad N : Restated comparable segment 2022 revenue and EBITA
PU
01:30pDisclosure of trading in own shares
GL
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
DIASORIN S.P.A. 102.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.60%
MERCK KGAA 168.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.38%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2873.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.78%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 6088 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.74%
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 34.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.56%
AMS-OSRAM AG 6.518 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.39%
REXEL 20.32 Real-time Quote.-7.43%
NEXANS 85.6 Real-time Quote.-8.01%
NORDEA BANK ABP 104.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.54%
AROUNDTOWN SA 1.478 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.85%
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer