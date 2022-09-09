Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-09-09 am EDT
968.09 PTS   +1.52%
After hours
 0.00%
968.09 PTS
12:40pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.06% Higher at 420.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pEurope Stocks Advance Friday; BoE Postpones Rate Decision After Queen's Death
MT
09:53aEuro zone bond yields jump after FT story on ECB balance sheet reduction
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.06% Higher at 420.37 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.40 points or 1.06% this week to 420.37


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 6.28 points or 1.52%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 8.36 points or 2.03% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.97% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 14.96% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.91% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.96% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.91% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.43 points or 13.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1239ET

07:34aEuropean Bourses Track Higher Midday After ECB Rate Hike
MT
05:35aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain; Focus Turns to Next Inflation Report
DJ
04:24aEuropean stocks clock first weekly rise in four
RE
03:37aEUROPE : Banks lift European shares on ECB rate hike
RE
09/08European Bourses Close Mostly Higher Thursday as EU, UK Ramp Up Economic Support Measur..
MT
09/08STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.50% Higher at 414.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08European Bourses Edge Higher Midday Ahead of ECB Decision
MT
12:06pNovartis to Shutter US Generics Facility by 2023-end Amid Capacity Issues
MT
12:02pBASF Starts Collaboration with Samsung Heavy Industries For CO2 Capture Project
MT
11:58aBelgium's Exmar reports sharp drop in half-year results
RE
11:50aENGIE : How to protect biodiversity when installing offshore wind turbines?
PU
11:35aRio Tinto's Takeover of Turquoise Hill Faces Opposition From Top Investor
MT
11:34aAppointments to the general management of Safran Landing Systems
AQ
11:34aBAE Systems accelerates electronic warfare system production for F-15E and F-15EX Eagle..
AQ
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
UNIPER SE 5.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.26%
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD. 14.89 Real-time Quote.10.71%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 17.492 Real-time Quote.8.38%
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A. 92.94 Delayed Quote.8.32%
RUBIS 24.9 Real-time Quote.7.42%
THALES 116.5 Real-time Quote.-1.85%
VISTRY GROUP PLC 801.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.29%
QT GROUP OYJ 46.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.08%
KION GROUP AG 34.205 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.62%
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC 257.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.-15.03%