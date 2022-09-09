STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.06% Higher at 420.37 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.40 points or 1.06% this week to 420.37

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 6.28 points or 1.52%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 8.36 points or 2.03% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.97% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 14.96% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.91% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.96% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.91% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.43 points or 13.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1239ET