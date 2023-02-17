STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.40% Higher at 464.30 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 6.41 points or 1.40% this week to 464.30
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023
--Up five of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 0.94 point or 0.20%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
--Snaps a four trading day winning streak
--Off 6.08% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.20% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 21.26% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 0.76% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.20% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 8.24% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%
--Year-to-date it is up 39.41 points or 9.28%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-17-23 1236ET