    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-02-17 am EST
1074.27 PTS   -0.20%
After hours
 0.00%
1074.27 PTS
12:42pEuropean Equities Retreat Friday Amid Caution on Rate Hikes
MT
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.40% Higher at 464.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:54aShares fall while Treasury yields climb on rate-hiking outlook
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.40% Higher at 464.30 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 12:37pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 6.41 points or 1.40% this week to 464.30


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 0.94 point or 0.20%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 6.08% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.20% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 21.26% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 0.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.20% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 8.24% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 39.41 points or 9.28%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1236ET

Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
VIAPLAY GROUP AB (PUBL) 267.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.01%
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 63.42 Real-time Quote.5.77%
SOITEC 143 Real-time Quote.5.38%
SIKA AG 276.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.81%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 20.43 Real-time Quote.3.78%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 50.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.90%
ALFEN N.V. 77.16 Real-time Quote.-4.29%
TENARIS S.A. 16.515 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.79%
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ 99.35 Real-time Quote.-6.19%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 284.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.99%