STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.40% Higher at 464.30 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 6.41 points or 1.40% this week to 464.30

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 0.94 point or 0.20%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 6.08% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.20% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 21.26% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 0.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.20% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 8.24% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 39.41 points or 9.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1236ET