STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.42% Lower at 457.70 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 6.60 points or 1.42% this week to 457.70

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 4.80 points or 1.04%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 7.41% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 1.62% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 19.54% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 0.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.62% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 6.70% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 32.81 points or 7.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1238ET