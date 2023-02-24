Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-02-24 am EST
1059.63 PTS   -1.04%
After hours
 0.00%
1059.63 PTS
12:39pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.42% Lower at 457.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:05pEuropean Bourses Sink Amid German Economy Contraction, Ukraine War Anniversary
MT
07:03aEarnings Season Results Lead to Mixed European Bourses Midday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.42% Lower at 457.70 -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 6.60 points or 1.42% this week to 457.70


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 4.80 points or 1.04%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 7.41% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 1.62% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 19.54% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 0.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.62% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 6.70% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 32.81 points or 7.72%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1238ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:39pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.42% Lower at 457.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:05pEuropean Bourses Sink Amid German Economy Contraction, Ukraine War Anniversary
MT
07:03aEarnings Season Results Lead to Mixed European Bourses Midday
MT
03:53aEuropean shares climb on Saint-Gobain, Elekta boost
RE
03:51aUS Futures Slip, European Stocks Climb Up Ahead of Key U.S. Economic Data
DJ
01:09aSantander boss Botin expected to extol Europe, payout to sway investors
RE
02/23Eurozone Shares Gain on Cooling Inflation While UK, Swiss Stocks Fall
MT
02/23STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 462.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/23Federal Reserve Outlook, Earnings Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
02/23Solvay sees lower 2023 earnings, but longer-term U.S. boost
RE
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:32pGM's truck production cut signals a turn in U.S. auto sales
RE
12:26pGenmab A/s : Investor Presentation - February 2023
PU
12:26pIberdrola S A : Annual Accounts, Directors' Report, Audit Report and Liability Statement 2..
PU
12:26pIberdrola S A : Annual Accounts, Directors' Report, Audit Report and Liability Statement 2..
PU
12:17pFerrari Board Proposes Higher Dividend to Shareholders
MT
12:15pSanofi Restates 4Q, Full-Year 2022 Profit on Hemophilia Treatment Approval
DJ
12:13pAstraZeneca's Enhertu Receives Approval From China's National Medical Products Administ..
MT
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
ELEKTA AB (PUBL) 83.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.08%
M&G PLC 212.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.39%
SAINT-GOBAIN 55.93 Real-time Quote.4.82%
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. 203.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.03%
LINDE PLC 343.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.56%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 13047.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.30%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 15.553 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.53%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) 47.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.20%
BASF SE 48.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.47%
VALEO 19.145 Real-time Quote.-9.14%