STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.71% Higher at 440.73 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 7.40 points or 1.71% this week to 440.73

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 49.42 points or 12.63% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point gain since the week ending Nov. 20, 1998

--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021, when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 0.11 point or 0.03%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 10.85% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 10.85% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.11% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.85% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.11% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 47.07 points or 9.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

