    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-11-25 am EST
1017.65 PTS   -0.02%
After hours
 0.00%
1017.65 PTS
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.71% Higher at 440.73 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 12:39pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 7.40 points or 1.71% this week to 440.73


--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 49.42 points or 12.63% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point gain since the week ending Nov. 20, 1998

--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021, when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 0.11 point or 0.03%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 10.85% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 10.85% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.11% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.85% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.11% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 47.07 points or 9.65%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1238ET

Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ELIA GROUP NV/SA 144.6 Real-time Quote.4.03%
ROCKWOOL A/S 1673.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.70%
SIGNIFY N.V. 32.67 Real-time Quote.3.39%
OMV AG 49.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.15%
FORTUM OYJ 14.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.61%
ADEVINTA ASA 80.65 Real-time Quote.-2.95%
EQT AB (PUBL) 243.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.09%
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL) 228 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.14%
NEL ASA 14.855 Real-time Quote.-3.26%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 3.349 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.69%