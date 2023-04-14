STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.74% Higher at 466.91 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 7.97 points or 1.74% this week to 466.91

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 30.60 points or 7.01% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 2.70 points or 0.58%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 10.32 points or 2.26% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Off 5.55% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 21.94% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.85% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 42.02 points or 9.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

