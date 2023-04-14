Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-04-14 am EDT
1087.15 PTS   +0.61%
After hours
 0.00%
1087.15 PTS
01:19pDollar, yields gain as expectations of Fed rate hike increase
RE
12:53pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.74% Higher at 466.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pEuropean Stocks Close Higher Friday Amid Cooling Inflation Data
MT
Summary 
Summary

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.74% Higher at 466.91 -- Data Talk

04/14/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 7.97 points or 1.74% this week to 466.91


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 30.60 points or 7.01% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 2.70 points or 0.58%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 10.32 points or 2.26% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Off 5.55% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 21.94% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.85% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 42.02 points or 9.89%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1252ET

Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 3707 Real-time Estimate Quote.33.54%
AAK AB (PUBL.) 202.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.24%
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 236.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.09%
AROUNDTOWN SA 1.362 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.41%
COMMERZBANK AG 10.343 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.48%
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 4.934 Real-time Quote.-3.14%
PHILIPS NV 16.204 Real-time Quote.-3.43%
SAAB AB (PUBL) 622.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.53%
ORKLA ASA 73.14 Real-time Quote.-4.17%
FORTUM OYJ 13.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.90%
fermer