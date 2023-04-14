STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.74% Higher at 466.91 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 7.97 points or 1.74% this week to 466.91
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 30.60 points or 7.01% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point gain since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022
--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight weeks
--Today it is up 2.70 points or 0.58%
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 10.32 points or 2.26% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Off 5.55% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
--Up 21.94% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 1.54% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 8.85% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 1.98%
--Year-to-date it is up 42.02 points or 9.89%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-14-23 1252ET