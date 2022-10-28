Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-10-28 am EDT
947.12 PTS   +0.14%
After hours
 0.00%
947.12 PTS
12:35pEuropean Markets End Friday Trading Mostly Higher; German Inflation Tops Estimates
MT
07:34aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Earnings, ECB Rate Boost
MT
03:31aEuropean shares fall on commodity weakness, mixed earnings
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 3.65% Higher at 410.76 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 14.47 points or 3.65% this week to 410.76


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 19.45 points or 4.97% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.57 point or 0.14%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 16.91% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 16.91% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.28% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 13.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.91% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.28% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.91%

--Year-to-date it is down 77.04 points or 15.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1256ET

Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Rankings
OMV AG 45.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.51%
ARGENX SE 384.8 Real-time Quote.7.37%
SAAB AB (PUBL) 405.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.85%
DANSKE BANK A/S 121 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.82%
CENTRICA PLC 73.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.21%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 12.798 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.86%
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG 6.368 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.35%
CAIXABANK, S.A. 3.303 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.69%
ADDLIFE AB (PUBL) 99.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.88%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 26.41 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.36%