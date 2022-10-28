STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 3.65% Higher at 410.76 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 14.47 points or 3.65% this week to 410.76

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 19.45 points or 4.97% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.57 point or 0.14%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 16.91% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 16.91% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.28% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 13.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.91% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.28% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.91%

--Year-to-date it is down 77.04 points or 15.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

