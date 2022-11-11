Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-11-11 am EST
997.25 PTS   +0.09%
After hours
 0.00%
997.25 PTS
06:44aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Midday In Global Equities Rally
MT
03:35aFTSE 100 edges higher as China's easing of COVID curbs boosts miners
RE
03:25aEuropean shares open higher as luxury, commodity-linked stocks jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 3.66% Higher at 432.26 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 15.28 points or 3.66% this week to 432.26


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 40.95 points or 10.46% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.37 point or 0.09%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 11.92 points or 2.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 12.56% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 12.56% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.56% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.87%

--Year-to-date it is down 55.54 points or 11.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1243ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
06:44aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Midday In Global Equities Rally
MT
03:35aFTSE 100 edges higher as China's easing of COVID curbs boosts mine..
RE
03:25aEuropean shares open higher as luxury, commodity-linked stocks jump
RE
11/10Cooling US Inflation Boosts European Shares; Stoxx 600 Close Nearly 3% in the Green
MT
11/10STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 2.75% Higher at 431.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/10Euro, stocks rally after U.S. inflation data
RE
11/10European Bourses Track Sideways Midday Ahead of US Inflation Report
MT
11/10European stocks scale 11-week high after soft U.S. inflation data
RE
11/10European shares open lower as real estate stocks fall ahead of U.S. CPI data
RE
11/09STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.30% Lower at 420.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:32pUBS Advisor Team Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams Named to the Forbes America's ..
BU
12:32pSara McCue joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Las Vegas, NV
BU
12:28pRelease of employee restricted share units in SalMar ASA
GL
12:27pRelease of employee restricted share units in SalMar ASA
AQ
12:21pRICHEMONT : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
12:02pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 lags behind peers in risk-on mood
AN
11:52aFinecobank S P A : Group public disclosure - Pillar III as at 30 September 2022
PU
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
OCADO GROUP PLC 808.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.35%
HELLOFRESH SE 27.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.95%
ZALANDO SE 33.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.56%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA 118.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.36%
ADEVINTA ASA 86 Real-time Quote.9.76%
BEAZLEY PLC 610.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.18%
EDENRED SE 49.76 Real-time Quote.-7.54%
ALFEN N.V. 85.64 Real-time Quote.-7.56%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 714 Delayed Quote.-8.11%
THALES 112.25 Real-time Quote.-8.63%