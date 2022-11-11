STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 3.66% Higher at 432.26 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 15.28 points or 3.66% this week to 432.26

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 40.95 points or 10.46% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.37 point or 0.09%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 11.92 points or 2.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 12.56% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 12.56% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.56% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.87%

--Year-to-date it is down 55.54 points or 11.39%

