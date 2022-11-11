STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 3.66% Higher at 432.26 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 15.28 points or 3.66% this week to 432.26
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 40.95 points or 10.46% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 0.37 point or 0.09%
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 11.92 points or 2.83% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 12.56% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
--Off 12.56% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 11.20% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.56% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 12.89% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 4.87%
--Year-to-date it is down 55.54 points or 11.39%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-11-22 1243ET