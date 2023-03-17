Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  12:50:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1012.39 PTS   -1.20%
After hours
 0.00%
1012.39 PTS
01:36pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 3.84% Lower at 436.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:33pFTSE 100 Index Closed Down 1% on Increased Global Banking Fears
DJ
01:30pCorrection: European Markets Finish Lower as Bank Stocks Continue to Weigh
MT
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 3.84% Lower at 436.31 -- Data Talk

03/17/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 17.45 points or 3.84% this week to 436.31


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 27.95 points or 6.02% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 5.33 points or 1.21%

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 11.74% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 6.22% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 13.95% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.22% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 1.72% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.42 points or 2.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1335ET

