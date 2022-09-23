Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-09-23 am EDT
899.39 PTS   -2.34%
After hours
 0.00%
899.39 PTS
08:19aBig UK tax cuts deepen selloff, dollar soars and bonds plunge
RE
07:27aUK tax cuts deepen selloff, dollar soars and bonds plunge
RE
04:32aEuropean shares routed as recession worries heighten
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.37% Lower at 390.40 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 17.84 points or 4.37% this week to 390.40


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 29.97 points or 7.13% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 9.36 points or 2.34%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 16.65 points or 4.09% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 21.03% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Off 21.03% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 15.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.03% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 97.40 points or 19.97%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1247ET

News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:43pRELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
12:42pBEIERSDORF AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:35pMARKET CHATTER : Credit Suisse Reportedly Looking to Raise Fresh Capital; Shares Plunge
MT
12:33pUNILEVER : Why investing in sustainable business is good for business
PU
12:17pTwo Aveva shareholders plan to oppose Schneider takeover offer
RE
11:53aAirbus Chief Affirms Confidence in 2025 Output Target
MT
11:46aNESTLE :
AQ
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
UNIPER SE 3.489 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.57%
BACHEM HOLDING AG 57.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.18%
STORSKOGEN GROUP AB (PUBL) 9.715 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.16%
VITROLIFE AB (PUBL) 200.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.16%
UCB 69.44 Real-time Quote.3.70%
CONTINENTAL AG 48.52 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.00%
VALEO 16.065 Real-time Quote.-10.25%
ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC 7.785 Real-time Quote.-10.72%
FAURECIA SE 12.165 Real-time Quote.-11.50%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 4.073 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.35%