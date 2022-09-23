STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.37% Lower at 390.40 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 17.84 points or 4.37% this week to 390.40

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 29.97 points or 7.13% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 9.36 points or 2.34%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 16.65 points or 4.09% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 21.03% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Off 21.03% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 15.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.03% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 97.40 points or 19.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1247ET