STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.60% Higher at 444.42 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 19.53 points or 4.60% this week to 444.42
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is up 5.09 points or 1.16%
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 10.10% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Monday, May 30, 2022
--Off 8.60% from its 52-week high of 486.25 hit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
--Up 16.07% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 8.60% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 3.61% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 19.53 points or 4.60%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-06-23 1248ET