    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2023-01-06 am EST
1027.15 PTS   +1.17%
After hours
 0.00%
1027.15 PTS
12:49pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.60% Higher at 444.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pEuropean Markets Close Week Higher as December Inflation Rate Falls Sharply
MT
06:43aUS Jobs Outlook Tempers European Bourses Midday
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.60% Higher at 444.42 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 12:49pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 19.53 points or 4.60% this week to 444.42


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 5.09 points or 1.16%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.10% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Off 8.60% from its 52-week high of 486.25 hit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Up 16.07% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.61% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 19.53 points or 4.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1248ET

NEL ASA 16.29 Real-time Quote.8.10%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3508.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.72%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 127.28 Delayed Quote.5.00%
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA 175.32 Real-time Quote.4.98%
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 229 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.71%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) 48.215 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH 288.3 Real-time Quote.-3.80%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 25.79 Real-time Quote.-4.27%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA 62.46 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
VIAPLAY GROUP AB (PUBL) 201.9 Delayed Quote.-5.26%