STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.60% Higher at 444.42 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 19.53 points or 4.60% this week to 444.42

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 5.09 points or 1.16%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.10% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Off 8.60% from its 52-week high of 486.25 hit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Up 16.07% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.61% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 19.53 points or 4.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1248ET