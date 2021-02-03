Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)       CH0149416759

STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

Hopes for Draghi Government Drive Rally in Italian Bonds, Stocks -- Update

02/03/2021 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul J. Davies and Anna Hirtenstein

Italian government bonds rallied as investors cheered the news that former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi had been asked to form a new government.

The gap between yields on 10-year Italian bonds and their German equivalents fell to the tightest level in nearly five years, at 1.05 percentage points, according to Tradeweb. Yields fall when bond prices rise. Italy's stock market also rallied, with the FTSE MIB benchmark up 2.1%.

Italy's coalition government collapsed in January over arguments about how to spend European Union funding meant to spur the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr. Draghi, who was credited as ECB chief with saving the eurozone from its political and financial crisis in 2012, is seen by investors as a safe, technocratic leader capable of helping Italy out of its worst recession since World War II.

The market reaction suggests investors think Mr. Draghi can govern for a while and enact reforms, said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. But there are no guarantees.

"Should he fail to form a government, a snap election would be called, and the odds are still moderate that this will happen given the fractious nature of Italian politics," Mr. Galy said.

Italy has one of the highest levels of public debt among developed countries, which has long prompted concerns about its ability to repay lenders while hitting the EU's targets for financial discipline. General government debt peaked to more than 150% of gross domestic product in 2020, according to data from Macrobond Financial, due to the extra spending and economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

A big expansion of the ECB's bond-buying program under its new president, Christine Lagarde, has helped keep bond yields low in Italy and elsewhere. That is despite early worries among investors over whether Ms. Lagarde would continue to support Italy as Mr. Draghi had done.

One of the first big steps for a new Italian government would be to decide how to spend the EUR200 billion, equivalent to $240 billion, in emergency funding from the EU. It has an April deadline to present its strategy to Brussels.

A Draghi-led government would be more friendly toward the EU and would likely put experts in major roles to steer a crisis-recovery strategy, said Citigroup banking analyst Azzurra Guelfi.

"He has an internationally high profile, with a proven track record of managing critical situations, as well as a deep understanding of the key issues for Italy and its banking sector," Ms. Guelfi said.

Italian 10-year yields fell to 0.590%, while German 10-year yields rose to minus 0.463%.

In the U.S., benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.131%.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com and Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 1323ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.61% 60.52 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
MSCI ITALY (STRD, UHD) 0.66% 273.392 Real-time Quote.-4.34%
NORDEA BANK ABP 0.81% 68.64 Delayed Quote.1.29%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 1.82% 975.48 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 2.14% 101.64 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 2.12% 104.04 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
All news about STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)
01:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up as Investor Eye Earnings, Stimulus
DJ
01:23pHopes for Draghi Government Drive Rally in Italian Bonds, Stocks -- Update
DJ
11:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble Between Small Gains and Losses
DJ
10:15aTech Stocks Lead Major Indexes Higher
DJ
09:48aTech Stocks Open Higher on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
08:21aDraghi Hopes Drive Rally in Italian Bonds, Stocks
DJ
05:11aStock Futures Gain on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes -- Update
DJ
04:34aEUROPE : European shares rise on positive earnings, Italy outperforms
RE
04:18aItalian shares jump on Draghi hope; GSK weighs on FTSE 100
RE
01/26Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment
RE
More news
News of the index components STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)
01:26pPRYSMIAN S P A : Guidance on quali-quantitative bod composition
PU
01:26pPRYSMIAN S P A : Board approves own list of candidates for the 2021-2023
PU
12:46pTIM : Activities are proceeding for presentation of a...
PU
12:30pItaly's BPER to pay dividend after swinging to quarterly profit
RE
12:12pTENARIS S A : “This Month in Tenaris” brings company news to your in..
PU
11:54aBPER BANCA S P A : Italy's BPER swings to Q4 profit, to pay 0.04 euro/share divi..
RE
11:52aPRYSMIAN S P A : Board approves own list of candidates for the 2021-2023 board t..
PU
More news
Chart STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR)
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A. 8.879 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.23%
ATLANTIA SPA 15.478 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.27%
A2A S.P.A. 1.429 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.42%
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A. 3.954 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.27%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 1.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.25%
BREMBO S.P.A. 11.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.36%
REPLY S.P.A. 105.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.22%
DIASORIN S.P.A. 176.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.48%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 33.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.71%
FERRARI N.V. 162.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.82%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ