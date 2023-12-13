(Alliance News) - Masi Agricola Spa has announced that it has received notification from Renzo Rosso and Brave Wine Società Agricola S.r.l. of a writ of summons asking the Court of Verona to ascertain whether the communications made to the market by Masi on the occasion of: the resignation of Rosso; the challenge of the financial statements by Red Circle

Investments S.r.l. and the shareholders' meeting that approved the revocation of two of Masi's directors constitute an unjust injury to the right to honor and/or reputation

of Rosso and Brave Wine Società Agricola S.r.l. and, in this deniable case, resulted in compensable damage.

"The company considers the legal action brought by Rosso and Brave Wine Società Agricola S.r.l. to be completely unfounded and will take action in the appropriate venues to protect its rights," reads the company note.

Masi Agricola closed Tuesday's session in the green by 0.9 percent at EUR4.77 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.