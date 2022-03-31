Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The NASDAQ Colombia Indexed market
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET

(NQCO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Colombia March inflation expectations push year-end estimates higher- Reuters poll

03/31/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An informal worker sells orange juices at the street, in Bogota

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation figures will have registered another increase in March, taking them to nearly triple the central bank's target rate and pressuring policymakers to further raise borrowing costs, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

According to the median estimate from 17 analysts, consumer prices will have increased 0.92% in March, compared to 0.51% in the same month last year and 1.63% in February.

Analysts estimates fluctuated between 0.71% and 1.10%.

If the median expectation is met, inflation will have accumulated 8.45% in the last 12 months, nearly three times the bank's target rate of 3%.

"We are predicting an inflation peak at a level of 8.5% for between March and April and from there inflation should fall," said Muni Jalil, head economist for the Andean region for BTG Pactual.

The government statistics agency will publish the figures on Tuesday.

Analysts estimates for inflation at the close of this year were up to 6.40%, from 5.50% in the previous survey at the end of February.

Expectations were also up for the end of next year, to 3.80% from 3.75% in the previous survey.

Those polled said inflation is likely to lead the central bank to increase borrowing costs to 5.50% on Thursday and to up to 8% by the end of this year.

Inflation is soaring in countries around the world, stoked by global supply-chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's month-old invasion of Ukraine. In Colombia increases in domestic consumption and the minimum wage are also pushing up prices.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Nelson Bocanegra


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET
03/30Colombia's Grupo Aval spins off subsidiary, shares dive
RE
03/29Collective Mining Unchanged After Completion Of Induced Polarization Survey On Parts of..
MT
03/29Big spike in migrant numbers crossing Darien Gap from 2021 figures -UNHCR
RE
03/29Analysis-Colombia presidential candidate Petro's oil, pension proposals give investors ..
RE
03/28FARC dissidents responsible for bombing that killed two children, says Colombia's Duque
RE
03/28Scotiabank Previews This Week's Policy Meetings at The Central Banks of Chile, Colombia
MT
03/26Death of Foo Fighters' Hawkins stuns music world
RE
03/25Investors dump emerging market funds on slowdown worries
RE
03/24GCM Mining Reports Increase in Annual Resources, Reserves at Segovia Operations
MT
03/24GRAN COLOMBIA BRIEF : Provides Annual Update to Segovia's Mineral Resource and Reserve Est..
MT
More news
Chart THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET
Duration : Period :
The NASDAQ Colombia Indexed market Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish