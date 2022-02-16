Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The NASDAQ Colombia Indexed market
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NQCO   

THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET

(NQCO)
In handcuffs, former Honduran president attends boisterous extradition hearing

02/16/2022 | 04:58pm EST
Honduras former president appears before a judge after the U.S. requested his extradition on drugs charges, in Tegucigalpa

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Handcuffed and shackled, former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez arrived at his first extradition hearing on Wednesday, where he was met by dozens of boisterous fans as well as emboldened critics who assailed what they called his narco-dictatorship.

Hernandez governed the Central American nation for eight years until last month and now faces a U.S. extradition request issued Tuesday that seeks to force him to face drug trafficking charges in U.S. courts.

"You are not alone! There is a great political party that supports you," one supporter of Hernandez's right-wing National Party told local broadcaster TSI.

A scuffle broke out between both supporters and critics in front of the justice ministry where Hernandez's hearing took place, including pushing and shoving plus some rock throwing, but police quickly separated them.

The judge overseeing the extradition case has scheduled an evidentiary hearing on March 16, according to Judiciary spokesman Melvin Duarte.

The judge ordered that Hernandez remain detained until then at a police special forces base.

Hernandez, 53, was arrested by police on Tuesday, in a spectacle carried live on local television, after the ex-president and one-time Washington ally pledged his cooperation.

A U.S. Embassy document seen by Reuters alleged that Hernandez was part of an operation to transit massive amounts of cocaine from Colombia and Venezuela via Honduras to the United States. The document further claims that he received millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for providing protection to traffickers.

Hernandez has denied all wrongdoing and has previously sought to cast aspersions on prosecutors' evidence while also highlighting his past support from U.S. officials.

Last year, a U.S. judge sentenced Hernandez's brother to life in prison plus 30 years in a major cocaine trafficking case.

"Yes we did! Yes we did! They're taking the corrupt narco-dictator," said a member of the leftist Libre party of new President Xiomara Castro, who gave his name only as Manuel.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Gustavo Palencia


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET
01:35pYara buys 14% stake in Brazil farm trade platform Orbia
RE
12:32pColombia inflation forecast higher in 2022, faster rate hikes seen - cenbank poll
RE
12:09pMoody's warns higher Latin American inflation to stoke more rate hikes
RE
09:12aDenarius Says Common Shares to Begin Trading on OTCQB Market in US on Thursday
MT
08:34aFlora Growth Signs Distribution Agreement to Sell Dried Cannabis Flower in Israel; Shar..
MT
02/15Colombia's coffee output could rise 5% this year -minister
RE
02/14PharmaCielo Signs Sales Agreement With Greenstein Germany but Shares Fall
MT
02/14EU Signs Sustainability Cooperation Agreement With Colombia
MT
02/14AstraZeneca, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Enter Deal To Market Pulmicort Respules in Colomb..
MT
02/14Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Unit Partners with AstraZeneca to Commercialize Asthma Drug in..
MT
More news
