TOPIX Index Stock price
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 09:12:37 2024-03-05 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,724 PTS
|+0.15%
|+1.70%
|+15.11%
|03:10am
|Singaporean bank DBS CEO Gupta's total pay dropped 27% to $8.3 million in 2023
|02:55am
|Copper extends downward path on firm dollar, China outlook concerns
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|24-03-05
|2,724
|+0.16%
|0
|24-03-05
|2,720
|+0.50%
|1,829,009,200
|24-03-04
|2,706
|-0.12%
|1,951,253,700
|24-03-01
|2,709
|+1.26%
|1,847,524,600
|24-02-29
|2,676
|+0.03%
|2,436,880,700
Delayed Quote Japan Exchange
Last update March 05, 2024 at 08:59 pm ESTMore quotes
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+26.28%
|+21.34%
|+17.95%
|+16.81%
|+15.40%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-5.88%
|-6.04%
|-6.00%
|-4.94%
|-30.56%
|1 week
|+1.55%
|Current month
|+1.65%
|1 month
|+6.38%
|3 months
|+16.10%
|6 months
|+14.39%
|Current year
|+14.94%