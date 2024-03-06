TOPIX Index Stock price TOPIX INDEX
TOPIX Index Stock price

Index

TPX

JP9010100007

Delayed Japan Exchange 09:12:37 2024-03-05 pm EST 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,724 PTS +0.15% Intraday chart for TOPIX Index +1.70% +15.11%
03:10am Singaporean bank DBS CEO Gupta's total pay dropped 27% to $8.3 million in 2023 RE
02:55am Copper extends downward path on firm dollar, China outlook concerns RE

Chart TOPIX Index

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about TOPIX Index

Australia's Qantas fined for firing worker who raised COVID-19 safety concerns RE
South Korean shares extend losses as heavyweight chipmakers drop RE
Australian dollar struggles as economy comes to a standstill RE
Nomura Real Estate Buys Back Shares for Nearly 2 Billion Yen; Shares Up 3% MT
China's BYD lowers starting price of its lowest-priced EV model Seagull by 5.4% RE
Bloom 1 Completes Tender Offer for Benesse's Ordinary Shares, ADSs MT
ACLU says US House bill that could ban TikTok is unconstitutional RE
Singaporean bank DBS grows sustainable financing by 37% to $52.1 billion in 2023 RE
Australia economy grows meagre 0.2% in Q4 as spending sputters RE
Australian shares inch lower as miners weigh; GDP print in focus RE
News of the index components

Nomura Real Estate Buys Back Shares for Nearly 2 Billion Yen; Shares Up 3%
3231
MT
Takasho's FY2024 Attributable Net Income Slumps on Lower Net Sales
7590
MT
Tech Down as AI Rally Stalls -- Tech Roundup
3076
DJ
Toyota confirms $2 billion investment in Brazil by 2030
6201
RE
BYD spearheads Chinese electric car push in Australia, a friendlier market
6201
RE
Daimler Truck, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino and Toyota Motor Corporation report progress on the collaboration based on the Memorandum of Understanding
7205
AQ
Airship AI shares Rise 83% After Contract From Justice Department
3076
DJ
Kawasaki Receives Order for H145//BK117 D-3 press helicopter for six stations in the ANN Tohoku block
7012
AQ
Toyota Motors to Acquire Full Ownership of Automotive Battery Maker Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic
6201
MT
Korea's Kia, Thailand in talks over building new EV facility, sources say
7267
RE
No results for this search
News in other languages on TOPIX Index

Gaza-Les USA appellent désormais l'Onu à soutenir un cessez-le-feu "immédiat"
Tokyo: le Nikkei de nouveau lesté par des prises de bénéfices
Le Liban annonce des discussions imminentes à propos de la frontière avec Israël
Israel permitirá igual número de fieles en Al-Aqsa en primera semana de Ramadán vs años anteriores
No habrá canje de prisioneros antes de tregua en Gaza: funcionario de Hamás
Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
24-03-05 2,724 +0.16% 0
24-03-05 2,720 +0.50% 1,829,009,200
24-03-04 2,706 -0.12% 1,951,253,700
24-03-01 2,709 +1.26% 1,847,524,600
24-02-29 2,676 +0.03% 2,436,880,700

Delayed Quote Japan Exchange

Last update March 05, 2024 at 08:59 pm EST

Rankings

Highest TOPIX Index increases

CROSS CAT CO., LTD. Stock Cross Cat Co., Ltd.
+26.28%
FOCUS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Stock Focus Systems Corporation
+21.34%
TSUMURA & CO. Stock Tsumura & Co.
+17.95%
SUMISEKI HOLDINGS,INC. Stock Sumiseki Holdings,Inc.
+16.81%
AIN HOLDINGS INC. Stock Ain Holdings Inc.
+15.40%

The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.

BRAINPAD INC. Stock BrainPad Inc.
-5.88%
SANKEN ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Stock Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.
-6.04%
ENISH,INC. Stock enish,inc.
-6.00%
AGORA HOSPITALITY GROUP CO., LTD Stock AGORA Hospitality Group Co., Ltd
-4.94%
CYBT SYST Stock CYBT SYST
-30.56%
% Price Change by Sector

ETF components Nomura TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund ETF - JPY
Detailed heatmap

Quotes and Performance

1 week+1.55%
Current month+1.65%
1 month+6.38%
3 months+16.10%
6 months+14.39%
Current year+14.94%
  1. Stock
  2. Indexes
  3. TOPIX Index - Japan
