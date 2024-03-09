CAIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted U.S. bulk carrier Propel Fortune in the Gulf of Aden, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech early on Saturday.

The spokesman also said they targeted "a number of U.S. war destroyers at the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with 37 drones".

The Houthis say they have been attacking shipping lanes in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing Adam Makary; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)