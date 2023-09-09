AFRICAN UNION TO BE MADE PERMANENT MEMBER OF G20 AT NEW DELHI SUMMIT - DRAFT DECLARATION
African Union To Be Made Permanent Member Of G20 At New Delhi Su…
Today at 12:38 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:01 2023-09-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2359.02 PTS
|-1.02%
|+1.16%
|+24.70%
|06:38am
|African Union to be made permanent member of G20 at New Delhi summit - draft declaration
|RE
|06:38am
|AFRICAN UNION TO BE MADE PERMANENT MEMBER OF G20 AT NEW DELHI SU…
|RE
AFRICAN UNION TO BE MADE PERMANENT MEMBER OF G20 AT NEW DELHI SUMMIT - DRAFT DECLARATION
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2359.02 PTS
|-1.02%
|+1.16%
|-
|African Union to be made permanent member of G20 at New Delhi summit - draft declaration
|RE
|AFRICAN UNION TO BE MADE PERMANENT MEMBER OF G20 AT NEW DELHI SU…
|RE
|It is for China to explain Xi's absence from G20 summit, US official says
|RE
|China seeking private investment in major projects -Xinhua
|RE
|G20 leaders to begin two-day summit overshadowed by divisions over Ukraine
|RE
|What is the G20 and what are the key issues for the 2023 summit?
|RE
|China's Didi Q2 revenue grows as regulatory curbs ease
|RE
|Japan foreign minister Hayashi to meet Ukraine counterpart - ministry
|RE
|JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER HAYASHI TO MEET COUNTERPART IN UKRAINE ON…
|RE
|China's August consumer prices edge higher, factory prices fall
|RE
|Tropical Maldives heads to polls closely watched by India and China
|RE
|CHINA AUG CPI +0.1% Y/Y (REUTERS POLL +0.2% )…
|RE
|North Korea marks founding day with parade, diplomatic exchanges
|RE
|Russia ramps up artillery production but still falling short, Western official says
|RE
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct. 31
|RE
|UK, Singapore partner to boost economic growth, strengthen security
|RE
|Goodyear Tire to cut around 1,200 jobs in restructuring drive
|RE
|Wall St Week Ahead-Investor hopes for US soft landing ride on inflation data
|RE
|Fitch upgrades Turkey outlook to 'stable' on economic policy shift
|RE
|Equity Markets Close Higher Ahead of Next Week's Inflation Report
|MT
|China's Gotion to set up a $2 bln lithium battery plant in Illinois
|RE
|Dollar has 8th straight week of gains; U.S. stocks edge up
|RE
|Russia gas price seen much lower for China than for Europe -document
|RE
|Russia gas price seen much lower for China than for Europe -document
|RE
|RUSSIAN OIL EXPORTING PRICE SEEN RISING TO $71.3/BBL IN 2024 FRO…
|RE
|BEAUTY GARAGE INC.
|+14.07%
|LAND CO., LTD.
|+12.50%
|A.D.WORKS GROUP CO.,LTD.
|+7.79%
|RAKSUL INC.
|+7.26%
|HUB CO., LTD.
|+7.07%
|NEXTAGE CO., LTD.
|-6.68%
|CYBERAGENT, INC.
|-6.83%
|IFUJI SANGYO CO., LTD.
|-7.05%
|SAKURA INTERNET INC.
|-7.18%
|SANKEN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
|-8.50%