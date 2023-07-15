ALL CHINA JUNE NEW HOME PRICES 0% M/M (VS +0.1% PREV MONTH) - REUTERS CALCULATIONS
All China June New Home Prices 0% M/m (vs +0.1% Prev Month) - Re…
Yesterday at 09:31 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-07-14 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2239.10 PTS
|-0.17%
|-1.67%
|+18.36%
|06:27am
|China wheat output falls 0.9% after rain damage ahead of harvest
|RE
|06:23am
|Wang Yi urges EU to 'clarify' its position on partnership with China
|RE
ALL CHINA JUNE NEW HOME PRICES 0% M/M (VS +0.1% PREV MONTH) - REUTERS CALCULATIONS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2239.10 PTS
|-0.17%
|-1.67%
|-
|China wheat output falls 0.9% after rain damage ahead of harvest
|RE
|Wang Yi urges EU to 'clarify' its position on partnership with China
|RE
|China's top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer
|RE
|Japan, Saudi Arabia set to agree on rare earth resources joint development - Nikkei
|RE
|Australia upbeat on global tax talks at G20 in India
|RE
|Malaysia's Maxis agrees to use state-run 5G network
|RE
|China June new home prices flat in weakest showing this year
|RE
|China new home prices unchanged in June, weakest this year
|RE
|ALL CHINA JUNE NEW HOME PRICES 0% M/M (VS +0.1% PREV MONTH) - RE…
|RE
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sep. 28
|RE
|US chip CEOs plan Washington trip to talk China policy - sources
|RE
|Libya oilfields' closure could lead to force majeure - statement
|RE
|Illegal migrants in Tunisia received $1 billion from African countries during six months - official
|RE
|Oilfield firm SLB halts all shipments to Russia
|RE
|US senators push China investments tracker in defense bill as White House finalizes order
|RE
|Equity Markets Close Mixed After Bank Earnings, Consumer Sentiment Report
|MT
|Oilfield firm SLB halts shipments to Russia of products and technology
|RE
|SLB, FORMERLY SCHLUMBERGER, SAYS RUSSIA BAN NOW APPLIES TO WORLD…
|RE
|TOP OILFIELD SERVICES FIRM SLB SAYS HALTS ALL SHIPMENTS OF PRODU…
|RE
|SK Signet signs electric vehicle charger deal with Francis Energy
|RE
|M&G's Leaviss says U.S. Treasury yields have likely peaked
|RE
|Microsoft says hackers used code flaw to steal emails from government agencies
|RE
|UN waits for Russian answer as Black Sea grain deal deadline looms
|RE
|WTI Crude Oil Closes Down Despite Tight Supply as the Dollar Rises off 15-Month Lows
|MT
|August WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.47; Settles at US$75.42 per Barrel
|MT
|TAKISAWA MACHINE TOOL CO., LTD.
|+25.20%
|WINGARC1ST INC.
|+22.22%
|SHIFT INC.
|+19.03%
|SK JAPAN CO.,LTD.
|+18.28%
|MIYAKOSHI HOLDINGS, INC.
|+16.30%
|MEDIA DO CO., LTD.
|-7.62%
|OLYMPIC GROUP CORPORATION
|-7.75%
|LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.
|-8.32%
|MATSUYA CO., LTD.
|-13.49%
|PHIL COMPANY,INC.
|-15.06%