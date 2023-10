October 08, 2023 at 12:22 am EDT

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan killed 500 people, according to the latest information, Red Crescent spokesman Erfanullah Sharafzoi said on Sunday.

The multiple quakes on Saturday hit 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, with one measuring 6.3 magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar in Kabul; Editing by William Mallard)