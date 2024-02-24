Yarmysh said she did not know if the authorities would allow a funeral to be held "the way the family wants and the way Alexei deserves".
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
|Market Closed - Japan Exchange 01:00:02 2024-02-22 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,661 PTS
|+1.27%
|+2.66%
|+12.44%
|05:34pm
|Alexei Navalny's body handed over to his mother, spokeswoman says
|RE
|12:45pm
|Switzerland doubtful Russia will join start of Ukraine peace summit
|RE
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in prison last week, has been handed over to his mother, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on the social media platform X on Saturday.
Yarmysh said she did not know if the authorities would allow a funeral to be held "the way the family wants and the way Alexei deserves".
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
|Alexei Navalny's body handed over to his mother, spokeswoman says
|RE
|Switzerland doubtful Russia will join start of Ukraine peace summit
|RE
|Fire in island camp injures eight Rohingya refugees
|RE
|TOKYO PLEDGES UP TO $4.9 BLN TO HELP TSMC BUILD SECOND CHIP PLAN…
|RE
|Tokyo pledges a further $4.9 bln to help TSMC expand Japan production
|RE
|One dead, one injured in blast in India's Manipur state
|RE
|Tokyo's Hello Kitty theme park closed for 'terrorist' security alert
|RE
|Bankrupt Indian airline Go First gets two financial bids, say bankers
|RE
|US should block cheap Chinese auto imports from Mexico, US makers say
|RE
|US military says it destroyed seven Houthi missiles targeted at Red Sea
|RE
|US MILITARY SAYS IT DESTROYED SEVEN HOUTHI MOBILE ANTI-SHIP CRUI…
|RE
|Rotech says patients likely impacted by hack at partner Philips' unit
|RE
|Senior US official discusses Sri Lanka's IMF program in Colombo
|RE
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|Houthi attack on freighter Rubymar caused significant damage to ship, US says
|RE
|MAGNITUDE 5.5 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES KYRGYZSTAN-XINJIANG BORDER…
|RE
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF tops record $500 bln in assets as Nvidia soars
|RE
|Ukraine's defences under strain as war enters its third year
|RE
|Rotech says third-party hacked partner Philips Respironics
|RE
|Key parts of sweeping US sanctions against Russia
|RE
|Moon lander described as 'alive and well' day after white-knuckle lunar touchdown
|RE
|Stocks eke out gain as Nvidia rally slows, yields slip
|RE
|EV maker Lotus Tech closes up modestly in Nasdaq debut after SPAC merger
|RE
|US imposes sanctions on Russia's leading tanker group Sovcomflot
|RE
|Judge approves Binance $4.3 billion guilty plea as US seeks to modify founder Zhao's bond
|RE
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+26.22%
|+17.63%
|+15.35%
|+14.29%
|+13.22%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-6.80%
|-7.40%
|-8.35%
|-11.19%
|-30.56%