SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Asian insurer FWD Group has cancelled a planned U.S. dollar bond, according to a message by its banking syndicate sent to investors and seen by Reuters.

The insurer, owned by Hong Kong entrepreneur Richard Li, had hoped to raise about $325 million via the 10-year bond, Reuters reported on Monday.

A book message sent to investors did not say why the decision to pull the deal was made.

A FWD spokesperson declined to comment.

The issuance was set to be in the form of senior, unsecured notes.

Investors were told the initial price guidance was U.S. Treasuries plus 290 basis points, a term sheet earlier seen by Reuters showed.

FWD planned to use the money raised to refinance $325 million worth of debt due to mature in 2024, according to the term sheet.

The insurance group has attempted an initial public offering (IPO) in New York and Hong Kong over the past two years but has not been able to carry out a deal. The firm has raised almost $1.8 billion in private funding rounds in that time.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonali Paul)