At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Monday, the province's media office said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar in Kabul; Writing by Shivam Patel, editing by Ed Osmond)