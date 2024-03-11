BEIRUT, March 11 (Reuters) - At least one civilian has been killed and several others injured after Israel launched four strikes on eastern Lebanon's city of Baalbek on Monday, two security sources and the Baalbek governor, Bashir Khader, told Reuters.

One of the strikes hit the southern entrance to the city of Baalbek, at least two kilometres from Roman ruins, the security sources said.

The three other strikes hit near the city of Taraya, 20 km west of Baalbek, they added. (Reporting by Laila Bassam in Beirut; Writing by Adam Makary; Editing by Leslie Adler)