"We agreed to formalise an annual defence ministers' meeting," Albanese said in a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart.
(Reporting by Karen Lema)
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 01:07:37 2023-09-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2356.27 PTS
|-1.14%
|+1.05%
|+24.56%
|07:06am
|Dollar charges toward longest weekly winning streak since 2014
|RE
|07:06am
|China slowdown drags Australia, NZ dollars to weekly loss
|RE
MANILA (Reuters) - Australia and the Philippines have agreed to hold defence ministers' meetings annually, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, a move aimed at deepening the two nations' security relations.
"We agreed to formalise an annual defence ministers' meeting," Albanese said in a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart.
(Reporting by Karen Lema)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2357.52 PTS
|-1.09%
|+1.10%
|-
|Dollar charges toward longest weekly winning streak since 2014
|RE
|China slowdown drags Australia, NZ dollars to weekly loss
|RE
|EU's Michel says difficult to predict consensus on G20 declaration
|RE
|Explainer-New submarines and nuclear drones: Why is North Korea developing its navy?
|RE
|Hong Kong, Shenzhen deluged by heaviest rain on record, 83 hurt
|RE
|G20 - EU'S MICHEL: DIFFICULT TO PREDICT WHETHER IT WILL BE POSSI…
|RE
|Australia's Molycop plans Oct roadshow ahead of A$1 bln IPO - sources
|RE
|G20 - EU'S MICHEL: EU WANTS G20 TO SEND A MESSAGE CLIMATE ISSUE,…
|RE
|New Zealand election campaign steps up with cost of living in focus
|RE
|G20 - EU'S MICHEL: RUSSIA MUST STOP ATTACKING UKRAINIAN CITIES…
|RE
|Nanjing scraps home-buying curbs in China's latest property boost
|RE
|Mubadala formally opens Beijing office amid warming China-Gulf ties-sources
|RE
|India's Modi to hold talks with over 15 world leaders on G20 sidelines - govt source
|RE
|INDIA PM MODI TO HOLD BILATERAL MEETINGS WITH MORE THAN 15 WORLD…
|RE
|INDIA BONDS-India bond yields trend down, debt auction key trigger
|RE
|India's Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod for appointing interim MD, CEO
|RE
|China stocks fall as investor optimism wanes, yuan weakens
|RE
|NEW DELHI - EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT MICHEL SAYS WILL DEFEND,…
|RE
|SKY Perfect JSAT Holding Repurchases 1.5 Million Shares for 1.03 Billion Yen on Sept. 7
|MT
|Copper set for worst week in four on firm dollar and higher stocks
|RE
|Australia, Philippines to hold annual defence ministers' meeting
|RE
|Wacoal Holdings Buys Back 1 Million Shares
|MT
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains to hit over 5-week high
|RE
|Zambian president to visit China, seeks to formalise June debt deal
|RE
|INDOSAT CONSIDERS STAKE SALE IN $1 BILLION FIBER ASSETS-BLOOMBER…
|RE
|BEAUTY GARAGE INC.
|+13.20%
|RAKSUL INC.
|+7.48%
|UBICOM HOLDINGS, INC.
|+5.94%
|HUB CO., LTD.
|+5.98%
|A.D.WORKS GROUP CO.,LTD.
|+5.19%
|IFUJI SANGYO CO., LTD.
|-6.48%
|SAKURA INTERNET INC.
|-6.68%
|CYBERAGENT, INC.
|-7.03%
|SANKEN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
|-7.77%
|NEXTAGE CO., LTD.
|-8.06%