Australia, Philippines to hold annual defence ministers' meeting

MANILA (Reuters) - Australia and the Philippines have agreed to hold defence ministers' meetings annually, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, a move aimed at deepening the two nations' security relations.

"We agreed to formalise an annual defence ministers' meeting," Albanese said in a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart. (Reporting by Karen Lema)