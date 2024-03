SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's economy grew at a snail's pace in the December quarter as a punishing squeeze on household incomes swamped strength in international trade, confirmation that high interest rates were working all too well to curb demand.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% in the fourth quarter, under forecasts of 0.3%.

Annual growth slowed to 1.5%, down from 2.1% the previous quarter and the lowest since early 2021, when the economy was emerging from a pandemic-driven recession.

