Data from property consultancy CoreLogic showed on Friday prices nationally rose 0.8% in August from July, accelerating from a rise of 0.7% in the earlier month. Since finding a floor in February, national prices have risen 4.9%, following a 9.1% decline from their peak in April last year.
The recovery has been led by Sydney and Brisbane where prices jumped 1.1% and 1.5% respectively.
Regional markets, where there is usually less demand from overseas migration, eked out a gain of 0.1% in August, while the housing values in capital cities across states and territories rose 1%.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has jacked up interest rates by a whopping 400 basis points since May last year to tame inflation, but housing prices found a bottom earlier than expected due to short supply and surging migration levels.
Markets are wagering the tightening cycle might now be over, with another hike priced at only a 40% chance. That expectation has also underpinned gains in the property market.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless attributed the gains to lower-than-average advertised supply levels.
"The balance between advertised supply and demonstrated demand will be a key factor influencing housing market outcomes in spring," said Lawless. "A rise in fresh supply without a commensurate lift in purchasing activity would likely take some heat out of the pace of capital gains."
There are also signs that rents, which have risen for a 36th consecutive month and added to inflation, may be peaking. National rents rose 0.5% in August, the smallest gain since November 2020, according to CoreLogic.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
By Stella Qiu