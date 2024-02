Feb 29 (Reuters) - AUSTRALIA'S ACCC:

* ACCC AND PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION SIGN NEW MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

* MOU TO ENHANCE EFFECTIVE ADMINISTRATION OF COMPETITION LAW & POLICY IN AUSTRALIA, PHILIPPINES & BROADER ASEAN REGION

* NEW MOU INCLUDES ARRANGEMENTS TO COOPERATE ON BILATERAL ACTIVITIES LIKE SHARING BEST PRACTICES THROUGH EXCHANGE OF OFFICIALS, AMONG OTHERS