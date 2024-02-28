BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD on Wednesday unveiled lower-priced new versions of Han sedans and Tang SUVs in its Dynasty line-up.

The newly launched Han sedans, coming in both plug-in hybrid and pure EV, and Tang hybrid SUV, go for a starting price of 10.35% to 14.3% lower than their previous versions, Reuters calculations showed.

The new products came on the heels of BYD's introduction of a new version of its Dolphin hatchback and newer plug-in hybrid sedan Qin Plus DM-i earlier this month, both at lower starting prices.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)