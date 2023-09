September 28, 2023 at 03:01 am EDT

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Beijing will hold the regional security dialogue Xiangshan Forum over Oct. 29-31, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The forum, Beijing's biggest defence diplomacy outreach event, will have four plenary sessions: responsibilities of major countries, role of developing countries, Asia-Pacific security architecture, bridging security and development path.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)