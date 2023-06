Biden, UK's Sunak discussed Northern Ireland in Oval Office meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed Northern Ireland at the White House on Thursday, Biden said during a joint news conference after their Oval Office meeting.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)