March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he hoped there would be a ceasefire deal between Israel and militant group Hamas by the time of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on March 10.

"We’re not there yet," he told reporters, as he left the White House on Friday. (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Eric Beech; writing by Costas Pitas)