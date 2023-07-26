WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. government to begin sharing evidence of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the Hague-based International Criminal Court, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Biden made the decision in recent days, overriding resistance by the Pentagon, the newspaper reported. His administration began notifying members of Congress on Tuesday of the shift.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Rami Ayyub; editing by Dan Whitcomb)