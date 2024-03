(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has signed into law a short-term stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown, the White House said on Friday.

The bill was approved by the Democratic-majority U.S. Senate on Thursday after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives backed it with less than 36 hours before funding would have begun to run out.

