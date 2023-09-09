Biden and Widodo met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, the White House said.
|Biden to meet with Indonesia's president in Washington in November -White House
|RE
|05:37pm
|Maldives opposition candidate Muizzu ahead in presidential race -local media
|RE
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Washington in November, the White House said on Saturday.
Biden and Widodo met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, the White House said.
