British left-winger Galloway wins election in northern English town

March 29, 2024 at 09:51 pm EST Share

LONDON (Reuters) - Veteran left-wing political maverick George Galloway won a vote to become the new lawmaker for the English town of Rochdale on Friday after a chaotic campaign which saw the main opposition Labour Party withdraw support from its candidate.

Galloway, representing the Workers Party of Britain, won 12,335 votes. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Himani Sarkar)