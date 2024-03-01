Galloway, representing the Workers Party of Britain, won 12,335 votes.
LONDON (Reuters) - Veteran left-wing political maverick George Galloway won a vote to become the new lawmaker for the English town of Rochdale on Friday after a chaotic campaign which saw the main opposition Labour Party withdraw support from its candidate.
Galloway, representing the Workers Party of Britain, won 12,335 votes.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
